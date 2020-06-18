1862 N Van Ness Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground internet access

Drop by and preview this exquisite, unfurnished, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment on the vibrant Hollywood United neighborhood of L.A!



Features include:

* Bright and airy interior with polished hardwood/tile floor, large windows with blinds, and fireplace.

* Lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal.

* Central A/C, one A/C attached to the wall.

* The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet.

* The bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and large vanity cabinet.

* Uncovered, assigned parking.

* Exterior has a nice yard and a patio. The property owner will take care of the yard.

* Small pets are welcome with a $500 deposit/pet. No smoking on the property, sorry.



The tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Walk Score: 85



This units location is Very Walkable so most errands can be done easily on foot.



1862 North Van Ness Avenue is approximately a 14-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Western Station stop.



Nearby parks: Whitley Heights Historic District, Bronson Cave, and Las Palmas Playground.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

207 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

217 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.5 mile



(RLNE5343302)