1862 N Van Ness Ave

Amenities
Drop by and preview this exquisite, unfurnished, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment on the vibrant Hollywood United neighborhood of L.A!
Features include:
* Bright and airy interior with polished hardwood/tile floor, large windows with blinds, and fireplace.
* Lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal.
* Central A/C, one A/C attached to the wall.
* The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet.
* The bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and large vanity cabinet.
* Uncovered, assigned parking.
* Exterior has a nice yard and a patio. The property owner will take care of the yard.
* Small pets are welcome with a $500 deposit/pet. No smoking on the property, sorry.
The tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.
Walk Score: 85
This units location is Very Walkable so most errands can be done easily on foot.
1862 North Van Ness Avenue is approximately a 14-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Western Station stop.
Nearby parks: Whitley Heights Historic District, Bronson Cave, and Las Palmas Playground.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Bus lines:
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
207 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
217 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.5 mile
(RLNE5343302)