1862 N Van Ness Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1862 N Van Ness Ave

1862 North Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1862 North Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
Drop by and preview this exquisite, unfurnished, 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment on the vibrant Hollywood United neighborhood of L.A!

Features include:
* Bright and airy interior with polished hardwood/tile floor, large windows with blinds, and fireplace.
* Lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop, microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal.
* Central A/C, one A/C attached to the wall.
* The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet.
* The bathroom is furnished with a shower/tub combo, pedestal sink, and large vanity cabinet.
* Uncovered, assigned parking.
* Exterior has a nice yard and a patio. The property owner will take care of the yard.
* Small pets are welcome with a $500 deposit/pet. No smoking on the property, sorry.

The tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The water, trash, landscaping, and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Walk Score: 85

This units location is Very Walkable so most errands can be done easily on foot.

1862 North Van Ness Avenue is approximately a 14-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Hollywood / Western Station stop.

Nearby parks: Whitley Heights Historic District, Bronson Cave, and Las Palmas Playground.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
207 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
217 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5343302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have any available units?
1862 N Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have?
Some of 1862 N Van Ness Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 N Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1862 N Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 N Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 N Van Ness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1862 N Van Ness Ave offers parking.
Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 N Van Ness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 1862 N Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 1862 N Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 N Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 N Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
