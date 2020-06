18612 Calahan Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

NEWLY REMODELED ONE-STORY HOUSE NEAR CSUN; DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM; FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO DEN WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE; KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW, CENTRAL ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND BRAND NEW APPLIANCES; DINING AREA NEXT TO KITCHEN; LAUNDRY ROOM AND POWDER ROOM ADJACENT TO KITCHEN; 5 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHS; MASTER SUITE; BRAND NEW INTERIOR, EXTERIOR DOORS AND MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS; NEWLY POLISHED HARD WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT; NEWLY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK YARDS; GRASS AND PATIO IN THE BACK YARD; 2-CAR DETACHED GARAGE ENTERING FROM BACK ALLEY; EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, MARKETS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING MALL.