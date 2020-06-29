1861 BEL AIR Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE FOR THIS REDUCED HAVEN: Fabulous furnished (or unfurnished) gated contemporary Tuscan Villa for lease on one of Bel Air's most desirable streets surrounded by breathtaking canyon views and small ocean view. Formal foyer with high ceilings with lots of light. Amazing backyard which provides inside out feel with four La Cantina accordion doors to balconies and yard with waterfall infinity pool and large spa, pergola with large built-in couch, fire pit, also included is large bar with outdoor Viking BBQ. Kitchen includes high end appliances with sit-in dining. 4 ensuite bedrooms/6 bathrooms, two family rooms, formal living room, formal dining room, & laundry room. Great for families &/or entertaining. A MUST SEE!