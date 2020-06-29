All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1861 BEL AIR Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1861 BEL AIR Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1861 BEL AIR Road

1861 Bel Air Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1861 Bel Air Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE FOR THIS REDUCED HAVEN: Fabulous furnished (or unfurnished) gated contemporary Tuscan Villa for lease on one of Bel Air's most desirable streets surrounded by breathtaking canyon views and small ocean view. Formal foyer with high ceilings with lots of light. Amazing backyard which provides inside out feel with four La Cantina accordion doors to balconies and yard with waterfall infinity pool and large spa, pergola with large built-in couch, fire pit, also included is large bar with outdoor Viking BBQ. Kitchen includes high end appliances with sit-in dining. 4 ensuite bedrooms/6 bathrooms, two family rooms, formal living room, formal dining room, & laundry room. Great for families &/or entertaining. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 BEL AIR Road have any available units?
1861 BEL AIR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 BEL AIR Road have?
Some of 1861 BEL AIR Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 BEL AIR Road currently offering any rent specials?
1861 BEL AIR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 BEL AIR Road pet-friendly?
No, 1861 BEL AIR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1861 BEL AIR Road offer parking?
Yes, 1861 BEL AIR Road offers parking.
Does 1861 BEL AIR Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 BEL AIR Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 BEL AIR Road have a pool?
Yes, 1861 BEL AIR Road has a pool.
Does 1861 BEL AIR Road have accessible units?
No, 1861 BEL AIR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 BEL AIR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 BEL AIR Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College