Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1858 W Jefferson Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1858 W Jefferson Blvd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1858 W Jefferson Blvd
1858 West Jefferson Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1858 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial - Property Id: 262556
large warehouse nice space to start off with
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262556
Property Id 262556
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5707751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have any available units?
1858 W Jefferson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1858 W Jefferson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1858 W Jefferson Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 W Jefferson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd offer parking?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have a pool?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 W Jefferson Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1858 W Jefferson Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College