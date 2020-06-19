All apartments in Los Angeles
18550 Hatteras Street

18550 Hatteras Street · (818) 906-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18550 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Warm and inviting stylishly updated townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a bonus room perfect for an office. Rich wood flooring, newer carpet, extensive custom moldings, and a built-in wall of shelving in the living room. Fireplace, smooth ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout the main floor. Access from the living room to the private patio.
Separate dining area, located just off of the kitchen, includes a chandelier and built-in wine rack. The kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, a newer double stainless steel sink and new faucet, gas range, and stainless steel refrigerator.
Oversized master suite has a lot of closet space and the master bathroom includes a newer tile floor. The second bedroom is bright and has a walk-in closet.
Bonus room downstairs. The unit includes a side by side washer and dryer. Finished private- attached 2 car garage.

Security provided in this gated complex with sparkling swimmers pool, jacuzzi, and tennis courts. Close to the orange line, the freeway, and all of what Ventura Blvd has to offer.

Impressive townhouse ready immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18550 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18550 Hatteras Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18550 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 18550 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18550 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18550 Hatteras Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18550 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18550 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18550 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 18550 Hatteras Street does offer parking.
Does 18550 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18550 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18550 Hatteras Street have a pool?
Yes, 18550 Hatteras Street has a pool.
Does 18550 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18550 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18550 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18550 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.
