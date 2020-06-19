18550 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Warm and inviting stylishly updated townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a bonus room perfect for an office. Rich wood flooring, newer carpet, extensive custom moldings, and a built-in wall of shelving in the living room. Fireplace, smooth ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout the main floor. Access from the living room to the private patio.

Separate dining area, located just off of the kitchen, includes a chandelier and built-in wine rack. The kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, a newer double stainless steel sink and new faucet, gas range, and stainless steel refrigerator.

Oversized master suite has a lot of closet space and the master bathroom includes a newer tile floor. The second bedroom is bright and has a walk-in closet.

Bonus room downstairs. The unit includes a side by side washer and dryer. Finished private- attached 2 car garage.



Security provided in this gated complex with sparkling swimmers pool, jacuzzi, and tennis courts. Close to the orange line, the freeway, and all of what Ventura Blvd has to offer.



Impressive townhouse ready immediately!