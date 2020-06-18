18532 Mayall Street

Amenities

An Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Newly Remodeled, Townhome Minutes From Cal State Northridge (CSUN) is Available Now! It has a nice Granite counter-top Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher all included. There are beautiful brand new floors, fresh paint throughout the home, a Washer/Dryer in unit and Central Heat/Air controlled with a new Nest Thermostat System. The house has a great layout with a large open living room/dinning room with sliding door access to a private patio that is perfect for entertaining. It also features a desirable 1 bedroom downstairs with the other 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs (master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a balcony). Utilities: Water, Trash & Sewage are paid for by the landlord. The gated Peppertree Northridge Complex also features amazing Tennis Courts, a large maintained Pool/Hot Tub and Parking spots for the unit. Contact me @ 818 280 9303 for more information or to set up a visit to the property.



No Pets Allowed



