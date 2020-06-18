All apartments in Los Angeles
18532 Mayall Street

18532 Mayall Street · (818) 280-9304
Location

18532 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
An Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Newly Remodeled, Townhome Minutes From Cal State Northridge (CSUN) is Available Now! It has a nice Granite counter-top Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher all included. There are beautiful brand new floors, fresh paint throughout the home, a Washer/Dryer in unit and Central Heat/Air controlled with a new Nest Thermostat System. The house has a great layout with a large open living room/dinning room with sliding door access to a private patio that is perfect for entertaining. It also features a desirable 1 bedroom downstairs with the other 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs (master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a balcony). Utilities: Water, Trash & Sewage are paid for by the landlord. The gated Peppertree Northridge Complex also features amazing Tennis Courts, a large maintained Pool/Hot Tub and Parking spots for the unit. Contact me @ 818 280 9303 for more information or to set up a visit to the property.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13160157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5643911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18532 Mayall Street have any available units?
18532 Mayall Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18532 Mayall Street have?
Some of 18532 Mayall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18532 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
18532 Mayall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18532 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 18532 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18532 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 18532 Mayall Street does offer parking.
Does 18532 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18532 Mayall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18532 Mayall Street have a pool?
Yes, 18532 Mayall Street has a pool.
Does 18532 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 18532 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18532 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18532 Mayall Street has units with dishwashers.
