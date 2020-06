Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Recently remodeled end unit townhouse in a park like setting. Two patios and one balcony surrounded with trees/plants and greenery. Updated kitchen. brand new vanities, laminated flooring and blinds. Tastefully remodeled and freshly painted. Excellent floor plan, recessed lighting and bright unit. Swimming pool in the complex. Close to shopping and minutes from freeways.