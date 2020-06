Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Large Westwood Area Condo - Very large condo in residential area of Westwood on a quite and beautiful tree-lined street. Condo has two large bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and two bathrooms. Condo has fireplace in living room and a small balcony off the dining room. Kitchen comes with all appliances and in-unit washer dryer is included. Building is a gated and unit has two dedicated (tandem) parking spaces in underground garage.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5332351)