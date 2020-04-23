1850 INDUSTRIAL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly sought after WEST FACING live/work industrial loft at the coveted Biscuit Company Lofts. Open and spacious floor plan, 16' ceilings, oversized industrial windows with breathtaking views of the Downtown Skyline. New Bosch oven/range cooktop, microwave and appliances. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include 24 hour front desk/doorman, gated/secured parking, lap pool, gym and an outdoor BBQ station. 1 parking space, pets ok. Church & State located on retail ground level as well as Walking distance to Urban Radish (Gourmet Market), Bestia, Urth Cafe, Little Tokyo, and multiple cafes/pubs. Easy access to the freeways