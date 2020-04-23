All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1850 INDUSTRIAL Street

1850 Industrial Street · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly sought after WEST FACING live/work industrial loft at the coveted Biscuit Company Lofts. Open and spacious floor plan, 16' ceilings, oversized industrial windows with breathtaking views of the Downtown Skyline. New Bosch oven/range cooktop, microwave and appliances. Washer and dryer included. Amenities include 24 hour front desk/doorman, gated/secured parking, lap pool, gym and an outdoor BBQ station. 1 parking space, pets ok. Church & State located on retail ground level as well as Walking distance to Urban Radish (Gourmet Market), Bestia, Urth Cafe, Little Tokyo, and multiple cafes/pubs. Easy access to the freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have any available units?
1850 INDUSTRIAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have?
Some of 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1850 INDUSTRIAL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street is pet friendly.
Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street does offer parking.
Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have a pool?
Yes, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street has a pool.
Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have accessible units?
No, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 INDUSTRIAL Street has units with dishwashers.
