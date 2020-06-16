All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1848 Middleton Pl.

1848 Middleton Place · (888) 721-2228 ext. 6
Location

1848 Middleton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1848 Middleton Pl. · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2819 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near the Expo Line - The large living room and dining room give you the opportunity to make this home your own!

The original mirrored bar area is perfect for entertaining your guests and provides a large amount of storage.

The large kitchen is perfect if you love to cook and bake! The amount of storage in the kitchen is almost endless between the countertop space, cabinets, multiple pantries and more!

Each bedroom is large, features a large amount of natural light and generous amounts of closet space.

The massive master en-suite has a large walk-in closet, full bathroom and a sun room that can easily be turned into another closet!

The backyard is perfect for relaxing and hanging out! The driveway can fit multiple cars and there is a single car garage in the back.

6 blocks south of the Expo Line which can take you various destinations in LA. Ranging from DTLA to Santa Monica and almost anywhere in between! Close distance to USC & USC Village which features many shops and entertainment.

(RLNE5831419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have any available units?
1848 Middleton Pl. has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1848 Middleton Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Middleton Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Middleton Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Middleton Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Middleton Pl. does offer parking.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Middleton Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have a pool?
No, 1848 Middleton Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1848 Middleton Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Middleton Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 Middleton Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 Middleton Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
