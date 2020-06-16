1848 Middleton Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near the Expo Line - The large living room and dining room give you the opportunity to make this home your own!



The original mirrored bar area is perfect for entertaining your guests and provides a large amount of storage.



The large kitchen is perfect if you love to cook and bake! The amount of storage in the kitchen is almost endless between the countertop space, cabinets, multiple pantries and more!



Each bedroom is large, features a large amount of natural light and generous amounts of closet space.



The massive master en-suite has a large walk-in closet, full bathroom and a sun room that can easily be turned into another closet!



The backyard is perfect for relaxing and hanging out! The driveway can fit multiple cars and there is a single car garage in the back.



6 blocks south of the Expo Line which can take you various destinations in LA. Ranging from DTLA to Santa Monica and almost anywhere in between! Close distance to USC & USC Village which features many shops and entertainment.



(RLNE5831419)