1848 BENECIA Avenue

Breath taking 4 level home boasts a contemporary open floor plan perfect for modern day living while keeping an Old World Mediterranean feel, Within walking distance of Century City this unit is an entertainers delight. The living and dining room flow to the state of the art kitchen with a large center island. Fleetwood doors lead one to the lovely patio area perfect for your morning coffee. This home features 5 spacious bedrooms 4.5 baths and a bonus room. There are hardwood and tile floors, two zone air and incredible natural light throughout this home.