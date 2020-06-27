All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1848 BENECIA Avenue

1848 Benecia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Benecia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Breath taking 4 level home boasts a contemporary open floor plan perfect for modern day living while keeping an Old World Mediterranean feel, Within walking distance of Century City this unit is an entertainers delight. The living and dining room flow to the state of the art kitchen with a large center island. Fleetwood doors lead one to the lovely patio area perfect for your morning coffee. This home features 5 spacious bedrooms 4.5 baths and a bonus room. There are hardwood and tile floors, two zone air and incredible natural light throughout this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have any available units?
1848 BENECIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have?
Some of 1848 BENECIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 BENECIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1848 BENECIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 BENECIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1848 BENECIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1848 BENECIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 BENECIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1848 BENECIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1848 BENECIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 BENECIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 BENECIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
