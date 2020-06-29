18445 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Exceptionally LIGHT AND BRIGHT with open space! 2BR 2BA unit with nice size LOFT in serene complex. Townhouse style upper level unit overlooking the pool, in one of the more desirable complexes in the area. Complex is divided into buildings, this unit is one of four in its building and only shares one wall. High cathedral ceilings with recessed lights throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Wood floors in most of the main floor, tile floors in bathrooms and kitchen. Living room features an accented fireplace. Both Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom are large and spacious. Huge storage room in the attic adjacent to upstairs loft. Side by Side parking and plenty of guest parking. Gated community for privacy. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Could also be furnished. This is a must see!