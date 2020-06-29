All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

18445 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Exceptionally LIGHT AND BRIGHT with open space! 2BR 2BA unit with nice size LOFT in serene complex. Townhouse style upper level unit overlooking the pool, in one of the more desirable complexes in the area. Complex is divided into buildings, this unit is one of four in its building and only shares one wall. High cathedral ceilings with recessed lights throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Wood floors in most of the main floor, tile floors in bathrooms and kitchen. Living room features an accented fireplace. Both Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom are large and spacious. Huge storage room in the attic adjacent to upstairs loft. Side by Side parking and plenty of guest parking. Gated community for privacy. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Could also be furnished. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18445 Hatteras Street have any available units?
18445 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18445 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 18445 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18445 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
18445 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18445 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 18445 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18445 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 18445 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 18445 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18445 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18445 Hatteras Street have a pool?
Yes, 18445 Hatteras Street has a pool.
Does 18445 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 18445 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18445 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18445 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.
