Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Faircrest Heights classic. It has everything you have been looking for with a wonderful layout. A warm entry area greets you with a large bright living room with a beautiful fireplace, classic bay window and crown molding. A formal dining room with classic wainscoting & custom molding. Sunny and spacious chef's kitchen. A generously sized master bedroom. Spacious bathroom with original floor tiles, tub and shower. Central Air and Heat. Full driveway access. Situated on a quiet tree lines street. Centrally located.