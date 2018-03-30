1843 LUCILE Avenue

Amenities

Trendy and sensible Silver Lake home for rent. This highly creative atmosphere is great with vintage stove, eat-in kitchen and gorgeous marble white table. With 2 comfy bedrooms, a pure white relaxing bathroom on the main floor and 2 more rooms (possibly bedrooms) downstairs makes this home an exceptional winner. One room is perfect for your office, while the other for anything that you want. It has its own entrance. There's a remodeled bath. Washer and dryer come with this home.The yard is spectacular. It's huge! This home has so many perks. Have your own furniture? Home can come unfurnished if you like. It's secluded from the street with a fence and there's a pretty yard once you come inside.gate. There's a carport for you too. You, by yourself or/and your family will love this well-kept home. Gardener comes every other week at Owners expense. Close to everything trendy, cool & sensible in Silver Lake.