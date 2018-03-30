All apartments in Los Angeles
1843 LUCILE Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

1843 LUCILE Avenue

1843 Lucile Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1843 Lucile Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Trendy and sensible Silver Lake home for rent. This highly creative atmosphere is great with vintage stove, eat-in kitchen and gorgeous marble white table. With 2 comfy bedrooms, a pure white relaxing bathroom on the main floor and 2 more rooms (possibly bedrooms) downstairs makes this home an exceptional winner. One room is perfect for your office, while the other for anything that you want. It has its own entrance. There's a remodeled bath. Washer and dryer come with this home.The yard is spectacular. It's huge! This home has so many perks. Have your own furniture? Home can come unfurnished if you like. It's secluded from the street with a fence and there's a pretty yard once you come inside.gate. There's a carport for you too. You, by yourself or/and your family will love this well-kept home. Gardener comes every other week at Owners expense. Close to everything trendy, cool & sensible in Silver Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
1843 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 1843 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1843 LUCILE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1843 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1843 LUCILE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1843 LUCILE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1843 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1843 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1843 LUCILE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

