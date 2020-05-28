18425 Saticoy Street

Amenities

This Reseda Townhome is in a perfect location and is close to everything. Only minutes from the 101 Freeway, shopping and a 10 minute ride to the Balboa/Encino Recreation Complex (i.e., Balboa Park) and Lake Balboa. Excellent place to spend outdoors time with friends while exercising social distancing and staying safe. The tri-level unit itself is spacious and has two upstairs bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. The master suite has high ceilings and a large walk in closer, as well as wall closet. Additional amenities include: central air/heat, two car attached garage with direct access, laundry in the garage, large grassy green belt, tennis court, pool / spa and connections for charging your electric vehicle in the garage. This unit is also light and bright with laminate floors in the living room and a bonus room that makes a perfect home office. Work from home....stay safe...and have a small carbon footprint. How about that? If you would like a private tour of this lovely unit, call or email today and we will schedule an appointment right away. See the virtual tour for additional photos and information. The tour has audio so set computer volume to a comfortable level. Click speaker in bottom right of tour to activate audio. Visit Tour Website at www.18425Saticoy.com. You can also reach me at 818-900-5889 (call or text).