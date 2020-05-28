All apartments in Los Angeles
18425 Saticoy Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:16 PM

18425 Saticoy Street

18425 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

18425 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Reseda Townhome is in a perfect location and is close to everything. Only minutes from the 101 Freeway, shopping and a 10 minute ride to the Balboa/Encino Recreation Complex (i.e., Balboa Park) and Lake Balboa. Excellent place to spend outdoors time with friends while exercising social distancing and staying safe. The tri-level unit itself is spacious and has two upstairs bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. The master suite has high ceilings and a large walk in closer, as well as wall closet. Additional amenities include: central air/heat, two car attached garage with direct access, laundry in the garage, large grassy green belt, tennis court, pool / spa and connections for charging your electric vehicle in the garage. This unit is also light and bright with laminate floors in the living room and a bonus room that makes a perfect home office. Work from home....stay safe...and have a small carbon footprint. How about that? If you would like a private tour of this lovely unit, call or email today and we will schedule an appointment right away. See the virtual tour for additional photos and information. The tour has audio so set computer volume to a comfortable level. Click speaker in bottom right of tour to activate audio. Visit Tour Website at www.18425Saticoy.com. You can also reach me at 818-900-5889 (call or text).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18425 Saticoy Street have any available units?
18425 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18425 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 18425 Saticoy Street's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18425 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18425 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18425 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 18425 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18425 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18425 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 18425 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18425 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18425 Saticoy Street have a pool?
Yes, 18425 Saticoy Street has a pool.
Does 18425 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 18425 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18425 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18425 Saticoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

