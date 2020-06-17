18425 Malden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

2 beds and 2 baths + Washer/Dryer included in this unit.

Get a 1 month free on a 13 month lease going on now! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS, IN-PERSON DISTANT TOURS, AND SELF TOURS! Apply on www.coastlinerea.com Pet Friendly Spacious Apartments. Tucked into the center of quiet, cul-da-sac street, 18425 Malden is a Mediterranean masterpiece, built just ten years ago. As one of the newer communities in the area, Malden has all the bells and whistles, including gated, private access, ample subterranean parking, a common area elevator, and washer/dryers in ALL units. No expense was spared on the unit interiors which boast high-end European finishes that include engineered, French Oak plank flooring, new soft-close cabinet systems, Carrera-inspired quartz countertops, single-basin stainless sinks with gooseneck faucets, custom tiled bathrooms, and much more! Our spacious units are also complete with Central Air & Heat, stainless steel appliance packages, patios/balconies and have their own individual water heaters. 18425 Malden is conveniently located just one block off of Reseda Blvd and is centrally located to entertainment, restaurants, and nightlife. We are walking distance from Northridge Fashion Center, Northridge Village and just a short drive to the 101 FWY and Ventura Blvd. Northridge Mall is a few minutes drive.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Controlled Access, Laundry room, Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Blinds, Walking Closets, Elevator.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Oven, Broiler, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, W/D in unit.

Parking: Assigned Garage Spot

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

