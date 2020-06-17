All apartments in Los Angeles
18425 Malden St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

18425 Malden St

18425 Malden Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18425 Malden Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 beds and 2 baths + Washer/Dryer included in this unit.
Get a 1 month free on a 13 month lease going on now! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS, IN-PERSON DISTANT TOURS, AND SELF TOURS! Apply on www.coastlinerea.com Pet Friendly Spacious Apartments. Tucked into the center of quiet, cul-da-sac street, 18425 Malden is a Mediterranean masterpiece, built just ten years ago. As one of the newer communities in the area, Malden has all the bells and whistles, including gated, private access, ample subterranean parking, a common area elevator, and washer/dryers in ALL units. No expense was spared on the unit interiors which boast high-end European finishes that include engineered, French Oak plank flooring, new soft-close cabinet systems, Carrera-inspired quartz countertops, single-basin stainless sinks with gooseneck faucets, custom tiled bathrooms, and much more! Our spacious units are also complete with Central Air & Heat, stainless steel appliance packages, patios/balconies and have their own individual water heaters. 18425 Malden is conveniently located just one block off of Reseda Blvd and is centrally located to entertainment, restaurants, and nightlife. We are walking distance from Northridge Fashion Center, Northridge Village and just a short drive to the 101 FWY and Ventura Blvd. Northridge Mall is a few minutes drive.
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Controlled Access, Laundry room, Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Blinds, Walking Closets, Elevator.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Oven, Broiler, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, W/D in unit.
Parking: Assigned Garage Spot
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3830

IT490615 - IT49CO3830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

