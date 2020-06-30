18425 Arminta Street

Amenities
Very large and spacious townhome in the heart of The Valley! This beautiful two-story home is conveniently located near Northridge Hospital, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Planned Upgrades:
The home will be receiving some upgrades such as new carpet, new paint, bathroom remodel, etc. Ask for more details.
This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a double sink, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower.
There is a 2 car garage and one assigned parking space in the common driveway. Home has all double pained windows, 27 solar panels ( Fully Paid and will bring the power utility bill way down!), an attic storage area (with a drop-down ladder), and a medium-sized private back yard with a patio and orange tree. The house is on a common driveway with 5 other homes and a shared tennis court.
For more information or to schedule a tour please call or email. Tours by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants.
818-334-5880
Marquise Property Management
Cal BRE # 01291458
Very large and spacious townhome in the heart of The Valley! This beautiful two-story home is conveniently located near Northridge Hospital, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Planned Upgrades:
The home will be receiving some upgrades such as new carpet, new paint, bathroom remodel, etc. Ask for more details.
This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a double sink, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower.
There is a 2 car garage and one assigned parking space in the common driveway. Home has all double pained windows, 27 solar panels ( Fully Paid and will bring the power utility bill way down!), an attic storage area (with a drop-down ladder), and a medium-sized private back yard with a patio and orange tree. The house is on a common driveway with 5 other homes and a shared tennis court.
For more information or to schedule a tour please call or email. Tours by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants.
818-334-5880
Marquise Property Management
Cal BRE # 01291458