All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18425 Arminta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18425 Arminta Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 6:28 AM

18425 Arminta Street

18425 Arminta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18425 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Very large and spacious townhome in the heart of The Valley! This beautiful two-story home is conveniently located near Northridge Hospital, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Planned Upgrades:
The home will be receiving some upgrades such as new carpet, new paint, bathroom remodel, etc. Ask for more details.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a double sink, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower.

There is a 2 car garage and one assigned parking space in the common driveway. Home has all double pained windows, 27 solar panels ( Fully Paid and will bring the power utility bill way down!), an attic storage area (with a drop-down ladder), and a medium-sized private back yard with a patio and orange tree. The house is on a common driveway with 5 other homes and a shared tennis court.

For more information or to schedule a tour please call or email. Tours by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants.

818-334-5880
Marquise Property Management
Cal BRE # 01291458
Very large and spacious townhome in the heart of The Valley! This beautiful two-story home is conveniently located near Northridge Hospital, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Planned Upgrades:
The home will be receiving some upgrades such as new carpet, new paint, bathroom remodel, etc. Ask for more details.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a double sink, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower.

There is a 2 car garage and one assigned parking space in the common driveway. Home has all double pained windows, 27 solar panels ( Fully Paid and will bring the power utility bill way down!), an attic storage area (with a drop-down ladder), and a medium-sized private back yard with a patio and orange tree. The house is on a common driveway with 5 other homes and a shared tennis court.

For more information or to schedule a tour please call or email. Tours by appointment only. Do not disturb occupants.

818-334-5880
Marquise Property Management
Cal BRE # 01291458

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18425 Arminta Street have any available units?
18425 Arminta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18425 Arminta Street have?
Some of 18425 Arminta Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18425 Arminta Street currently offering any rent specials?
18425 Arminta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18425 Arminta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18425 Arminta Street is pet friendly.
Does 18425 Arminta Street offer parking?
Yes, 18425 Arminta Street offers parking.
Does 18425 Arminta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18425 Arminta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18425 Arminta Street have a pool?
No, 18425 Arminta Street does not have a pool.
Does 18425 Arminta Street have accessible units?
No, 18425 Arminta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18425 Arminta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18425 Arminta Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College