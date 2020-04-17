18424 Keswick #20 - Beautiful and bright 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom with 2 car garage townhome located in a gated community. Master bedroom has walk in closet and oversized bathtub. Second bedroom has its own private bathroom. Patio off the living room and laundry hook-up in garage. Call for appointment at 661-644-9923 Holly
(RLNE3752792)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have any available units?
18424 Keswick Street #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.