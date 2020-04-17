All apartments in Los Angeles
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18424 Keswick Street #20

18424 W Keswick St · No Longer Available
Location

18424 W Keswick St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18424 Keswick #20 - Beautiful and bright 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom with 2 car garage townhome located in a gated community. Master bedroom has walk in closet and oversized bathtub. Second bedroom has its own private bathroom. Patio off the living room and laundry hook-up in garage. Call for appointment at 661-644-9923 Holly

(RLNE3752792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have any available units?
18424 Keswick Street #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have?
Some of 18424 Keswick Street #20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18424 Keswick Street #20 currently offering any rent specials?
18424 Keswick Street #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18424 Keswick Street #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18424 Keswick Street #20 is pet friendly.
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 offer parking?
Yes, 18424 Keswick Street #20 offers parking.
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18424 Keswick Street #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have a pool?
No, 18424 Keswick Street #20 does not have a pool.
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have accessible units?
No, 18424 Keswick Street #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 18424 Keswick Street #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18424 Keswick Street #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
