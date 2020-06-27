All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive

18419 Saint Moritz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18419 Saint Moritz Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Behind the guarded gates of Silverhawk Estates awaits this updated & remodeled Smart House. Can be furnished or unfurnished. A grand entry welcomes you with soaring ceilings, porcelain floors & oversized windows with tons of natural light. Sophisticated, gourmet kitchen with eat-in center island, ss appliances & stylish tile backsplash. Spacious master w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & decadent bath w/dual sink vanity, soaker tub and oversized glass shower. Quintessential California living at its finest w/over 10kSF, resort-like yard w/pool, spa, firepit, outdoor kitchen w/bar & endless patio/grass space, enveloped by lush greenery. Amenities include Control Four smart house system w/audio throughout, sophisticated guest rooms, formal dining, laundry room & 3+ garage w/additional driveway parking for 4+. Make this private, tranquil estate yours & live next to local parks & Braemar country club, while also being only a short drive from the shops & restaurants on Ventura Blvd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have any available units?
18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have?
Some of 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive offers parking.
Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive has a pool.
Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive has units with dishwashers.

