18419 SAINT MORITZ Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Behind the guarded gates of Silverhawk Estates awaits this updated & remodeled Smart House. Can be furnished or unfurnished. A grand entry welcomes you with soaring ceilings, porcelain floors & oversized windows with tons of natural light. Sophisticated, gourmet kitchen with eat-in center island, ss appliances & stylish tile backsplash. Spacious master w/vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & decadent bath w/dual sink vanity, soaker tub and oversized glass shower. Quintessential California living at its finest w/over 10kSF, resort-like yard w/pool, spa, firepit, outdoor kitchen w/bar & endless patio/grass space, enveloped by lush greenery. Amenities include Control Four smart house system w/audio throughout, sophisticated guest rooms, formal dining, laundry room & 3+ garage w/additional driveway parking for 4+. Make this private, tranquil estate yours & live next to local parks & Braemar country club, while also being only a short drive from the shops & restaurants on Ventura Blvd