18411 HATTERAS Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

18411 HATTERAS Street

18411 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18411 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse in a quiet community. If new is what you're looking for, then this home has it all. The kitchen and the bathrooms have all been remodeled. New energy-efficient appliances, including refrigerator, carpet, new fixtures, superior lighting and cabinetry. With granite tops throughout, new carpet, paint and laundry inside, this unit has it all. Enjoy the fireplace, take in a little sun on the patio. Amenities include a community pool, spa, rec room and sports court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18411 HATTERAS Street have any available units?
18411 HATTERAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18411 HATTERAS Street have?
Some of 18411 HATTERAS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18411 HATTERAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
18411 HATTERAS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18411 HATTERAS Street pet-friendly?
No, 18411 HATTERAS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18411 HATTERAS Street offer parking?
Yes, 18411 HATTERAS Street offers parking.
Does 18411 HATTERAS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18411 HATTERAS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18411 HATTERAS Street have a pool?
Yes, 18411 HATTERAS Street has a pool.
Does 18411 HATTERAS Street have accessible units?
No, 18411 HATTERAS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18411 HATTERAS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18411 HATTERAS Street has units with dishwashers.

