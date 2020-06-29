18411 HATTERAS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse in a quiet community. If new is what you're looking for, then this home has it all. The kitchen and the bathrooms have all been remodeled. New energy-efficient appliances, including refrigerator, carpet, new fixtures, superior lighting and cabinetry. With granite tops throughout, new carpet, paint and laundry inside, this unit has it all. Enjoy the fireplace, take in a little sun on the patio. Amenities include a community pool, spa, rec room and sports court.