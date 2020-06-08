All apartments in Los Angeles
18408 HATTERAS Street
18408 HATTERAS Street

18408 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18408 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Fantastic Tarzana Woods ground floor unit. This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Open floor plan with a sliding door off the dining area that leads to an inviting exterior patio. Newer vinyl, tile, and laminate flooring in the living room, dining area, hallway and bedrooms. Side by side washer and dryer closet with newer washer and dryer included. Nicely sized master bedroom with two closets. Gated community features lush grounds with a community pool & spa and guest parking. Two covered tandem parking spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18408 HATTERAS Street have any available units?
18408 HATTERAS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18408 HATTERAS Street have?
Some of 18408 HATTERAS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18408 HATTERAS Street currently offering any rent specials?
18408 HATTERAS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18408 HATTERAS Street pet-friendly?
No, 18408 HATTERAS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18408 HATTERAS Street offer parking?
Yes, 18408 HATTERAS Street offers parking.
Does 18408 HATTERAS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18408 HATTERAS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18408 HATTERAS Street have a pool?
Yes, 18408 HATTERAS Street has a pool.
Does 18408 HATTERAS Street have accessible units?
No, 18408 HATTERAS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18408 HATTERAS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18408 HATTERAS Street does not have units with dishwashers.

