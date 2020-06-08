18408 HATTERAS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Fantastic Tarzana Woods ground floor unit. This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Open floor plan with a sliding door off the dining area that leads to an inviting exterior patio. Newer vinyl, tile, and laminate flooring in the living room, dining area, hallway and bedrooms. Side by side washer and dryer closet with newer washer and dryer included. Nicely sized master bedroom with two closets. Gated community features lush grounds with a community pool & spa and guest parking. Two covered tandem parking spaces