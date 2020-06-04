All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

1840 Veteran Ave

1840 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Westwood off Santa Monica Blvd ? Furnished 2BR + Upstairs Loft, 2.5 BA. Penthouse Apt.

Bright and spacious pent-house, corner unit in Westwood. More than 2000 sq ft. 2 large bedrooms, both with balcony access. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Large, light-filled living room with two-story ceiling, large windows, fireplace, and balcony access. Windows feature plantation shutters. Laundry room. Upstairs loft that can be a 3rd bedroom overlooks the living area and leads to large roof deck. Attractive Cape Cod style complex that is short distance to shopping, restaurants, etc.

Available July 21st to Dec 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Veteran Ave have any available units?
1840 Veteran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Veteran Ave have?
Some of 1840 Veteran Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Veteran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Veteran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Veteran Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1840 Veteran Ave offer parking?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Veteran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Veteran Ave have a pool?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Veteran Ave have accessible units?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Veteran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Veteran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
