1840 Veteran Ave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Westwood off Santa Monica Blvd ? Furnished 2BR + Upstairs Loft, 2.5 BA. Penthouse Apt.



Bright and spacious pent-house, corner unit in Westwood. More than 2000 sq ft. 2 large bedrooms, both with balcony access. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Large, light-filled living room with two-story ceiling, large windows, fireplace, and balcony access. Windows feature plantation shutters. Laundry room. Upstairs loft that can be a 3rd bedroom overlooks the living area and leads to large roof deck. Attractive Cape Cod style complex that is short distance to shopping, restaurants, etc.



Available July 21st to Dec 31st.