Los Angeles, CA
1837 S. Cloverdale Ave.
1837 S. Cloverdale Ave.
1837 South Cloverdale Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1837 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming English Tudor, remodeled, cozy, sunny bright, convenient location Pets negotiable Heating Ventilation / Air Conditioning(HVAC) Laundry Washer/Dryer in unit Fully equipped Kitchen
(RLNE4945643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have any available units?
1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have?
Some of 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. offers parking.
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 S. Cloverdale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
