All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1837 MIDVALE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1837 MIDVALE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1837 MIDVALE Avenue

1837 Midvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1837 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, apartment located in a secure building on a charming and quiet tree-lined street - no common walls, and complete privacy. Brand new kitchen - with granite counter tops and built ins that have barely been used - complete with breakfast area. Open and bright living room with private balcony - overlooking the gorgeous trees and city lights. Separate dining area Spacious bedrooms on opposite sides of floor plan both with their own bathrooms and 3 walk-in closets. Very desirable building comprised of only 12 units. Laundry facilities located on each floor. Two side by side parking spots in garage. Walking distance to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have any available units?
1837 MIDVALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have?
Some of 1837 MIDVALE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 MIDVALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1837 MIDVALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 MIDVALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 MIDVALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 MIDVALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College