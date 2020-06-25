1837 MIDVALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, apartment located in a secure building on a charming and quiet tree-lined street - no common walls, and complete privacy. Brand new kitchen - with granite counter tops and built ins that have barely been used - complete with breakfast area. Open and bright living room with private balcony - overlooking the gorgeous trees and city lights. Separate dining area Spacious bedrooms on opposite sides of floor plan both with their own bathrooms and 3 walk-in closets. Very desirable building comprised of only 12 units. Laundry facilities located on each floor. Two side by side parking spots in garage. Walking distance to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants