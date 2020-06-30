All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1834 Bentley Ave. 305

1834 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1834 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Look & Lease! Spacious Floorplan, Light & Bright! - Property Id: 186874

Welcome To The Bentley Apartments, Premium Living Close To All Of Your Westside Destinations. Nestled In A Quiet Neighborhood In This Upscale Westside Community, You Are Close To The 405, UCLA And The Heart Of Century City And The Beverly Hills Office And Retail Centers.

Unit amenities include-
Fireplaces
Balconies or Patios
Dishwashers, Microwaves, Gas Range/Stoves and Refrigerators in all units
Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Fixtures and Modern Carpeting and Flooring in our upcoming newly renovated units
Walk-In Closets

TEXT FOR A SHOWING 818-430-7117
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186874
Property Id 186874

(RLNE5515099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have any available units?
1834 Bentley Ave. 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have?
Some of 1834 Bentley Ave. 305's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Bentley Ave. 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 offer parking?
No, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have a pool?
No, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have accessible units?
No, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Bentley Ave. 305 has units with dishwashers.

