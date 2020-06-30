1834 Bentley Ave. 305

Amenities
Look & Lease! Spacious Floorplan, Light & Bright! - Property Id: 186874
Welcome To The Bentley Apartments, Premium Living Close To All Of Your Westside Destinations. Nestled In A Quiet Neighborhood In This Upscale Westside Community, You Are Close To The 405, UCLA And The Heart Of Century City And The Beverly Hills Office And Retail Centers.
Unit amenities include-
Fireplaces
Balconies or Patios
Dishwashers, Microwaves, Gas Range/Stoves and Refrigerators in all units
Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Fixtures and Modern Carpeting and Flooring in our upcoming newly renovated units
Walk-In Closets
Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building
TEXT FOR A SHOWING 818-430-7117
Apply at TurboTenant:
