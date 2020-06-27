All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
18324 Clark Street
Last updated June 9 2020

18324 Clark Street

18324 Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

18324 Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Large and lovely condo in Tarzana **This wonderful open floor plan, large condo features: an open gourmet kitchen with custom Italian kitchen cabinets,stainless steel appliances, granite counters ,amazing island with lots of storage underneath * The dining area is perfect for intimate dinners or larger parties and entertainment **Natural light illuminates the entire home, creating comfortable chic vibes and karma ** NEW interior paint ,NEW laminate floors and NEW vertical blinds all add to the elegance and appeal **The generous living room encompasses a beautiful and cozy fireplace and a wet bar ** Spacious master bedroom presents walk-in closet, beautiful tubbed bathroom with dual sink ,fresh paint and new laminate floor **The other bedroom has large walk-in closet,fresh paint &laminate floor **Two large bathrooms with designed cabinets & granite counters ** Washer/dryer hookups behind wood shuttered doors ** Sip your wine and relax on the large balcony which invites a lot of lights in, Or enjoy the sparkling pool / Jacuzzi which are steps away, surrounding you with plenty of beautiful greenery ** This charming building has very well-maintained common areas ,underground parking and more guest parkings >>> Located a block north of Ventura Blvd,101 freeway and Tarzana Hospital,gym, Restaurants,shopping,Whole Foods,Gelson's ,Vons are just a few to name ** Gated community ,pride of ownership** Middle building is away from street noise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18324 Clark Street have any available units?
18324 Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18324 Clark Street have?
Some of 18324 Clark Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18324 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
18324 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18324 Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 18324 Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18324 Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 18324 Clark Street offers parking.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18324 Clark Street have a pool?
Yes, 18324 Clark Street has a pool.
Does 18324 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 18324 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18324 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18324 Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
