18324 Clark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

Large and lovely condo in Tarzana **This wonderful open floor plan, large condo features: an open gourmet kitchen with custom Italian kitchen cabinets,stainless steel appliances, granite counters ,amazing island with lots of storage underneath * The dining area is perfect for intimate dinners or larger parties and entertainment **Natural light illuminates the entire home, creating comfortable chic vibes and karma ** NEW interior paint ,NEW laminate floors and NEW vertical blinds all add to the elegance and appeal **The generous living room encompasses a beautiful and cozy fireplace and a wet bar ** Spacious master bedroom presents walk-in closet, beautiful tubbed bathroom with dual sink ,fresh paint and new laminate floor **The other bedroom has large walk-in closet,fresh paint &laminate floor **Two large bathrooms with designed cabinets & granite counters ** Washer/dryer hookups behind wood shuttered doors ** Sip your wine and relax on the large balcony which invites a lot of lights in, Or enjoy the sparkling pool / Jacuzzi which are steps away, surrounding you with plenty of beautiful greenery ** This charming building has very well-maintained common areas ,underground parking and more guest parkings >>> Located a block north of Ventura Blvd,101 freeway and Tarzana Hospital,gym, Restaurants,shopping,Whole Foods,Gelson's ,Vons are just a few to name ** Gated community ,pride of ownership** Middle building is away from street noise.