All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18319 ST COLLINS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18319 ST COLLINS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

18319 ST COLLINS

18319 Collins Street · (323) 762-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18319 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Step inside and fall in love with this Stylish two-story 2BR, 2.5 BA light and bright end unit townhouse has been lovingly renovated and incorporates a spacious, open floor plan which is perfect for families and entertaining in this small, private, gated community. The living room comes complete with high ceiling and a cozy corner fireplace, which spills out to a spacious private patio ready to relax or dine al fresco throughout the year. Cooks will enjoy the large updated kitchen with ample space to prepare meals and the adjacent dining room is perfect for gatherings! Extra-large master bedroom as well as second bedroom boast vaulted ceilings, private baths and walk-in closets. Also includes a washer/dryer in-unit, a 2-car direct access garage with tons of built in cabinets. Well-maintained community with seasonally-heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi as well as ample guest parking. Walk to Gelson's, Vons, and plenty of shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18319 ST COLLINS have any available units?
18319 ST COLLINS has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18319 ST COLLINS have?
Some of 18319 ST COLLINS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18319 ST COLLINS currently offering any rent specials?
18319 ST COLLINS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18319 ST COLLINS pet-friendly?
No, 18319 ST COLLINS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18319 ST COLLINS offer parking?
Yes, 18319 ST COLLINS does offer parking.
Does 18319 ST COLLINS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18319 ST COLLINS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18319 ST COLLINS have a pool?
Yes, 18319 ST COLLINS has a pool.
Does 18319 ST COLLINS have accessible units?
No, 18319 ST COLLINS does not have accessible units.
Does 18319 ST COLLINS have units with dishwashers?
No, 18319 ST COLLINS does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18319 ST COLLINS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity