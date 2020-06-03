18319 ST COLLINS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Step inside and fall in love with this Stylish two-story 2BR, 2.5 BA light and bright end unit townhouse has been lovingly renovated and incorporates a spacious, open floor plan which is perfect for families and entertaining in this small, private, gated community. The living room comes complete with high ceiling and a cozy corner fireplace, which spills out to a spacious private patio ready to relax or dine al fresco throughout the year. Cooks will enjoy the large updated kitchen with ample space to prepare meals and the adjacent dining room is perfect for gatherings! Extra-large master bedroom as well as second bedroom boast vaulted ceilings, private baths and walk-in closets. Also includes a washer/dryer in-unit, a 2-car direct access garage with tons of built in cabinets. Well-maintained community with seasonally-heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi as well as ample guest parking. Walk to Gelson's, Vons, and plenty of shopping.