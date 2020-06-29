All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1830 LUCILE Avenue

1830 Lucile Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Lucile Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
community garden
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Lease one of the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by renown architect Rudolf Schindler. Located in prime Silver Lake, this airy one-bedroom unit features Schindler's signature woodwork detailing and oversized windows framing amazing views of the Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign. The apartment overlooks a gorgeous community garden by celebrated landscaping firm Terremoto, and has features that include stylish built-ins, a dining nook, beautiful wood flooring and stainless appliances by Fisher & Paykel. Amenities include a private garage for one vehicle and community laundry. The intimate 16-unit complex places you a few short blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction, providing nearby options for coffee, dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly Silver Lake Farmer's Market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
1830 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 1830 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 LUCILE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1830 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1830 LUCILE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 LUCILE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1830 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 LUCILE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

