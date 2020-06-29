1830 LUCILE Avenue

Amenities

Lease one of the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by renown architect Rudolf Schindler. Located in prime Silver Lake, this airy one-bedroom unit features Schindler's signature woodwork detailing and oversized windows framing amazing views of the Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign. The apartment overlooks a gorgeous community garden by celebrated landscaping firm Terremoto, and has features that include stylish built-ins, a dining nook, beautiful wood flooring and stainless appliances by Fisher & Paykel. Amenities include a private garage for one vehicle and community laundry. The intimate 16-unit complex places you a few short blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction, providing nearby options for coffee, dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly Silver Lake Farmer's Market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.