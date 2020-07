Amenities

Attention Investors and Developers!!! RTI Project to Build 4 Unit multi-family in PRIME location with RTI plans. Plans consist of 4 X 3 beds + 3.5 bath units, each unit is approx. 1,327 - 1522 sq ft. zoning is RD1.5- Lot is 6,130 sq ft and NO RENT CONTROL. Plans and drawings can be provided to serious inquiries upon request. Plans are RTI (ready to issue)!!!