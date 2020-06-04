1825 Thayer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Westside
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 9/1/2019.Quiet and Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE: Granite Kitchen Counter Top. New Refrigerator and Dishwasher recently installed. Unit Comes with Stack Washer and Drier. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Direct Access Garage Spaces with plenty of Storage Cabinets. NOTE: 4th Bedroom is used and an Office but room enough for a bed. TENANT OCCUPIED. Complex Pool and Spa
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
