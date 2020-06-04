All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1825 THAYER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1825 THAYER Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

1825 THAYER Avenue

1825 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1825 Thayer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 9/1/2019.Quiet and Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE: Granite Kitchen Counter Top. New Refrigerator and Dishwasher recently installed. Unit Comes with Stack Washer and Drier. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Direct Access Garage Spaces with plenty of Storage Cabinets. NOTE: 4th Bedroom is used and an Office but room enough for a bed. TENANT OCCUPIED. Complex Pool and Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 THAYER Avenue have any available units?
1825 THAYER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 THAYER Avenue have?
Some of 1825 THAYER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 THAYER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1825 THAYER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 THAYER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1825 THAYER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1825 THAYER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1825 THAYER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1825 THAYER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 THAYER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 THAYER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1825 THAYER Avenue has a pool.
Does 1825 THAYER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1825 THAYER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 THAYER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 THAYER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College