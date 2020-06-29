All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1825 Stearns Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1825 Stearns Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1825 Stearns Dr

1825 Stearns Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1825 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Little Furnished Home - Property Id: 192901

Converted garage / Guest house. Furnished and includes everything.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192901
Property Id 192901

(RLNE5444965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Stearns Dr have any available units?
1825 Stearns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Stearns Dr have?
Some of 1825 Stearns Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Stearns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Stearns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Stearns Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Stearns Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Stearns Dr offers parking.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have a pool?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have accessible units?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College