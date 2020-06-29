Rent Calculator
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM
Location
1825 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous Little Furnished Home - Property Id: 192901
Converted garage / Guest house. Furnished and includes everything.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192901
Property Id 192901
(RLNE5444965)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have any available units?
1825 Stearns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1825 Stearns Dr have?
Some of 1825 Stearns Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1825 Stearns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Stearns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Stearns Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Stearns Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Stearns Dr offers parking.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have a pool?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have accessible units?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Stearns Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Stearns Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
