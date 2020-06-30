All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

18236 Keswick St

18236 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

18236 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 11/04/19 Lovely Corner lot 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 166113

Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Fruit trees in the backyard. New flooring throughout the house fresh paint, new kitchen countertop, stove and refrigerator.
Includes weekley gardner.
Looking for a long term tenant.
Utilities not included.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!
Showing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166113p
Property Id 166113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5211531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18236 Keswick St have any available units?
18236 Keswick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18236 Keswick St have?
Some of 18236 Keswick St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18236 Keswick St currently offering any rent specials?
18236 Keswick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18236 Keswick St pet-friendly?
No, 18236 Keswick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18236 Keswick St offer parking?
No, 18236 Keswick St does not offer parking.
Does 18236 Keswick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18236 Keswick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18236 Keswick St have a pool?
No, 18236 Keswick St does not have a pool.
Does 18236 Keswick St have accessible units?
No, 18236 Keswick St does not have accessible units.
Does 18236 Keswick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18236 Keswick St does not have units with dishwashers.

