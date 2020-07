Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious modern 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath condo, with beautiful open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and top of the line appliances, spacious master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet, in suite master bath, dual sink, shower and jacuzzi. Plenty of closet, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful family room with french door leads to relaxing balcony. 2 side by side parking spaces