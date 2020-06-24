1820 West 49TH Street

Amenities

What a unique property! 4bedrooms/ 2bathrooms upper back house above the garage with hardwood floors throughout. the unit features an open floorplan with spacious kitchen and good size living room, loads of natural light with privacy and a master suite. Range/oven and refrigerator are included along with two car parking in private garages. Laundry Hookups in separate laundry room on site. Only one other unit on gated property with long driveway... Very Private! Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, downtown, Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills mall, and Freeways... Very wide street. MUST SEE! Please do not walk the property without an appointment. Available Now. Each Applicant over 18 must submit application and credit/background check fee of $25. Shown by appointment only. Owner pays water/ All other utilities paid by Tenants. Please note this is an UPSTAIRS unit. Now vacant. Not available for Section 8.