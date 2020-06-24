All apartments in Los Angeles
1820 West 49TH Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

1820 West 49TH Street

1820 West 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1820 West 49th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
What a unique property! 4bedrooms/ 2bathrooms upper back house above the garage with hardwood floors throughout. the unit features an open floorplan with spacious kitchen and good size living room, loads of natural light with privacy and a master suite. Range/oven and refrigerator are included along with two car parking in private garages. Laundry Hookups in separate laundry room on site. Only one other unit on gated property with long driveway... Very Private! Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, downtown, Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills mall, and Freeways... Very wide street. MUST SEE! Please do not walk the property without an appointment. Available Now. Each Applicant over 18 must submit application and credit/background check fee of $25. Shown by appointment only. Owner pays water/ All other utilities paid by Tenants. Please note this is an UPSTAIRS unit. Now vacant. Not available for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 West 49TH Street have any available units?
1820 West 49TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 West 49TH Street have?
Some of 1820 West 49TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 West 49TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 West 49TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 West 49TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 West 49TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1820 West 49TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1820 West 49TH Street offers parking.
Does 1820 West 49TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 West 49TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 West 49TH Street have a pool?
No, 1820 West 49TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 West 49TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 West 49TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 West 49TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 West 49TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
