Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

1812 ST NAVY

1812 Navy Way · (310) 592-6500
Location

1812 Navy Way, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Terminal Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to the best views in Sunset Park with 3 levels of massive outdoor space, in this new 3900 square foot home plus detached guest house overlooking the Penmar golf course. Natural light fills the open spaces of the main floor and disappearing doors in both the living area and master bedroom create the perfect indoor-outdoor flow. The main level consists of 3 junior bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and a second shared bathroom in the hall. The enormous master offers a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub, bonus room for an office and its own oversized deck. The chef's kitchen comes with top of the line appliances and a center island. Hardwood floors throughout, laundry, built in speakers, recessed lighting, central a/c and heat, 5 parking spaces, 1 in the garage, complete this one of a kind Santa Monica home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 ST NAVY have any available units?
1812 ST NAVY has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 ST NAVY have?
Some of 1812 ST NAVY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 ST NAVY currently offering any rent specials?
1812 ST NAVY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 ST NAVY pet-friendly?
No, 1812 ST NAVY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1812 ST NAVY offer parking?
Yes, 1812 ST NAVY offers parking.
Does 1812 ST NAVY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 ST NAVY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 ST NAVY have a pool?
No, 1812 ST NAVY does not have a pool.
Does 1812 ST NAVY have accessible units?
No, 1812 ST NAVY does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 ST NAVY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 ST NAVY does not have units with dishwashers.
