18119 Miranda Street

Gorgeous 5 bedroom pool home in the desirable Tarzana neighborhood in close proximity to houses of worship. Two story entry leads to the spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area which opens to a cozy family room. This comfortable floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom down. Master suite is highlighted by an updated bathroom and an oversized walk-in in closet with custom organizers. Other bathrooms have also been updated. Hardwood floors, smooth ceilings with crown moldings, recessed lights are all throughout this beautiful home. Private backyard is highlighted by a lagoon shaped pool, spa and a BBQ. Conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks, 101 Freeway and Ventura Boulevard with all the best that South Valley has to offer!