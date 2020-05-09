All apartments in Los Angeles
18119 Miranda Street

18119 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Location

18119 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 bedroom pool home in the desirable Tarzana neighborhood in close proximity to houses of worship. Two story entry leads to the spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area which opens to a cozy family room. This comfortable floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom down. Master suite is highlighted by an updated bathroom and an oversized walk-in in closet with custom organizers. Other bathrooms have also been updated. Hardwood floors, smooth ceilings with crown moldings, recessed lights are all throughout this beautiful home. Private backyard is highlighted by a lagoon shaped pool, spa and a BBQ. Conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks, 101 Freeway and Ventura Boulevard with all the best that South Valley has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18119 Miranda Street have any available units?
18119 Miranda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18119 Miranda Street have?
Some of 18119 Miranda Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18119 Miranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
18119 Miranda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18119 Miranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 18119 Miranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18119 Miranda Street offer parking?
No, 18119 Miranda Street does not offer parking.
Does 18119 Miranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18119 Miranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18119 Miranda Street have a pool?
Yes, 18119 Miranda Street has a pool.
Does 18119 Miranda Street have accessible units?
No, 18119 Miranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18119 Miranda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18119 Miranda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
