All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1811 South Ogden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1811 South Ogden Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

1811 South Ogden Drive

1811 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1811 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Charming Brand New Modern Guesthouse in the Heart of Los Angeles: Private, safe and secluded quiet residential neighborhood near Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, and Culver City. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, high quality A/C and heat. Walk to cafes and restaurants (“Paper or Plastik” the coolest restaurant in Picfair Village), or drive to Westwood,Santa Monica, Century City or DTLA in 10-15 minutes. 2 minute walk to public transportation.$1,850/mo. Utilities and high speed Internet included. Furnished. Available May 1st.Text or call 310-383-9424.
Zoom or Face timer available after April 30th
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak Yaron at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 South Ogden Drive have any available units?
1811 South Ogden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 South Ogden Drive have?
Some of 1811 South Ogden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 South Ogden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 South Ogden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 South Ogden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 South Ogden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1811 South Ogden Drive offer parking?
No, 1811 South Ogden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1811 South Ogden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 South Ogden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 South Ogden Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 South Ogden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 South Ogden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 South Ogden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 South Ogden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 South Ogden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College