1811 South Ogden Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Charming Brand New Modern Guesthouse in the Heart of Los Angeles: Private, safe and secluded quiet residential neighborhood near Mid-Wilshire, Beverly Hills, and Culver City. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, high quality A/C and heat. Walk to cafes and restaurants (“Paper or Plastik” the coolest restaurant in Picfair Village), or drive to Westwood,Santa Monica, Century City or DTLA in 10-15 minutes. 2 minute walk to public transportation.$1,850/mo. Utilities and high speed Internet included. Furnished. Available May 1st.Text or call 310-383-9424.

Zoom or Face timer available after April 30th

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $3,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Itzhak Yaron at 310-383-9424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.