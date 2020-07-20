All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1811 Corinth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1811 Corinth Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

1811 Corinth Avenue

1811 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1811 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious lower 2 bed/2 bath! Laminate wood flooring throughout, patio, kitchen comes with granite countertops, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, spacious bathroom, air conditioner, great closet space! Gated building, gated parking for 1 car, on-site laundry. Centrally located close to Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, UCLA, 405 & 10 Freeway and public transportation.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Corinth Avenue have any available units?
1811 Corinth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Corinth Avenue have?
Some of 1811 Corinth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Corinth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Corinth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Corinth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Corinth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1811 Corinth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Corinth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1811 Corinth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Corinth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Corinth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 Corinth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Corinth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 Corinth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Corinth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Corinth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College