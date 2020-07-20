1811 Corinth Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious lower 2 bed/2 bath! Laminate wood flooring throughout, patio, kitchen comes with granite countertops, stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, spacious bathroom, air conditioner, great closet space! Gated building, gated parking for 1 car, on-site laundry. Centrally located close to Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, UCLA, 405 & 10 Freeway and public transportation.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.