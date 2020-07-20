All apartments in Los Angeles
1811 Alma Street

1811 South Alma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment unit is fully furnished in a well maintained quadplex has harbor views and ocean breezes. Both the living room and dining room have access points to the large wrap around balcony where you can enjoy a morning coffee or a sunset libation as you tend to the BBQ. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, ample countertop space, gas range stove, and Whirlpool refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit and quality finishes from top to bottom. This unit is turn-key in the highest order and ready for you and your family to enjoy NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Alma Street have any available units?
1811 Alma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Alma Street have?
Some of 1811 Alma Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Alma Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Alma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Alma Street pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Alma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1811 Alma Street offer parking?
No, 1811 Alma Street does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Alma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Alma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Alma Street have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Alma Street has a pool.
Does 1811 Alma Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 Alma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Alma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Alma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
