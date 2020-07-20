1811 Alma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment unit is fully furnished in a well maintained quadplex has harbor views and ocean breezes. Both the living room and dining room have access points to the large wrap around balcony where you can enjoy a morning coffee or a sunset libation as you tend to the BBQ. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, ample countertop space, gas range stove, and Whirlpool refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout most of the unit and quality finishes from top to bottom. This unit is turn-key in the highest order and ready for you and your family to enjoy NOW.