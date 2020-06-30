All apartments in Los Angeles
1807 W 35th St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

1807 W 35th St

1807 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 West 35th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Duplex new hardwood floors and paint, gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 W 35th St have any available units?
1807 W 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1807 W 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1807 W 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 W 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1807 W 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1807 W 35th St offer parking?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 W 35th St have a pool?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1807 W 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.

