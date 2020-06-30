Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1807 W 35th St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1807 W 35th St
1807 West 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1807 West 35th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Duplex new hardwood floors and paint, gated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 W 35th St have any available units?
1807 W 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1807 W 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1807 W 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 W 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1807 W 35th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1807 W 35th St offer parking?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 W 35th St have a pool?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1807 W 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 W 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 W 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
