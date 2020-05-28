1807 Camden Ave Unit #4

Amenities

MASTER BEDROOM AVAILABLE for rent ASAP in gorgeous condo in West LA / WESTWOOD right near 405 freeway entrance and off Santa Monica Blvd exit - Westwood Gem! Great Unit in a small 6-unit building. Desirable & bright top floor 2BR/2BA unit in a clean and central neighborhood within the Westwood Elementary School district. This open floor plan features an open dining area, living room with a brick fireplace that overlooks a large, breezy private balcony with a BBQ grill, dual sliding door with Spanish tiles and tree top views. The Master bedroom has a LARGE closet with new mirror sliding closet doors. Inside stacked laundry in a cabinet in the kitchen. Great sized gallery Kitchen w/ dual stainless oven, as well as 55 inch smart tv in the living room. Two tandem parking spots, and extra storage units above parking spots in the garage. Located near Sepulveda / Santa Monica Blvd, and UCLA. Only a few minutes away from Beverly Hills, Century City.



Room is available for move in immediately

Rent is $1600 (utilities not included, typically $75 extra for gas, water / power, WIFI )

The apartment and bedroom comes fully furnished with a TempurPedic Queen size bed / mattress and large dresser, as well as a 55 inch smart tv in the bedroom. You will also have your own private master bathroom with large walk in shower.



Central air & heating

Laundry located in unit

Tandem parking in garage under unit



An ideal roommate would a young professional in their mid-20s to mid-30s with a stable job and source of income and would be able to pay first and last months rent upon signing a lease. Ideally looking for someone to sign a year or long-term lease, but willing to be flexible if you are a good fit. Looking for someone who is work focused during the week, but doesnt mind socializing and having fun on weekends. The current tenant / roommate in the second bedroom is a young professional that works in the entertainment industry. He is clean, respectful and is often not home.



No Pets Allowed



