Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

At 1803 N Harvard Blvd, experience great living. In a location on N. Harvard Blvd in Los Angeles's 90027 area, renters can easily connect with a number of entertainment options within a few miles. Be sure to see the current floorplan options. From amenities to floorplan options, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you find your perfect new apartment. Your new home awaits you at 1803 N Harvard Blvd. Contact or drop by the leasing office to check the availability and set up a tour today.