Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18014 Duncan St,
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18014 Duncan St,
18014 Duncan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18014 Duncan Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR 1.5 BA House in Encino - 3 BR 1.5 BA House recently fully remodeled and ready to move in
(RLNE2486705)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18014 Duncan St, have any available units?
18014 Duncan St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18014 Duncan St, currently offering any rent specials?
18014 Duncan St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18014 Duncan St, pet-friendly?
No, 18014 Duncan St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18014 Duncan St, offer parking?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not offer parking.
Does 18014 Duncan St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18014 Duncan St, have a pool?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not have a pool.
Does 18014 Duncan St, have accessible units?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not have accessible units.
Does 18014 Duncan St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18014 Duncan St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 18014 Duncan St, does not have units with air conditioning.
