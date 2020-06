Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this remodeled traditional house located in the highly sought-after Encino Park Area. This home has been remolded to include hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, base moldings and the entire house was just painted. Close to 101 Ventura Freeway. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, biking/running paths, Metrolink, parks, golf and famous Encino Commons.