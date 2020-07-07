1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

CHEERY 1 BEDROOM FRONT UNIT | EAT-IN KITCHEN | NEWLY UPDATED | OPERABLE SKYLIGHT! | AMAZING LOCATION!

First of all, first of all, ?it?s on butterfly street. In a neighborhood named ?the happy?.

This colorful and cheerful 1 bedroom is bursting with good juju.

Big, bright, and airy with oodles of windows, crisp fresh walls, and glimmering hardwoods, good vibes and sunshine are always around you. An operable skylight in the living room lets the L.A. sun take shelter in your Eastside home. You can?t help but breath fresh and easy here! This front unit of 5, feels like its own standalone home!

I hope you like breakfast because that eat-in kitchen and bar top are begging to smell like pancakes and jam?or roast chicken and wine?whatever you cook when people come over, cause that\'s what you do now when you have the proper kitchen to cook in. You entertain. Not to show off or anything, just because that?s the kind of generous jovial entertainer that you are.

You?re always in a good mood! You wonder what you did to deserve such good fortune as you enjoy a cup of herbal tea on the cute patio of your unit, overlooking the awesome drought-resistant of your building\'s front yard.

Are you humming? You do that now ? you live on butterfly street, in Los Feliz! Surrounded by not only butterflies and hummingbirds, but amazing architecture ? blocks from two Frank Lloyd Wright houses. This is a for real neighborhood with local art galleries, theaters, vintage shopping, book stores, movie theaters, al fresco dining, artisanal coffee and, most importantly, tacos and ice cream.

You have Los Feliz Village on one side and Franklin Village on the other - Silverlake, Hollywood, Beachwood Canyon and Virgil Village too!

You don?t even need to get in your car to hike up to the observatory ? but you know that cause you can see it from your street.

Tickets to The Greek? You don?t have to worry about parking or a Lyft this year ? that?s how close you are.

2 Metro Red Line stops and the 101 sooo close with easy access to the 2 and 5 freeways too. Seriously, minutes away from so much ? get to the valley, Glendale, Pasadena or DTLA in minutes.

An awesome unit in a quaint building of 5, in what some deem the quaintest, cutest, most exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles!



One year lease min

One full month\'s rent plus one month\'s rent deposit

All funds due upon lease signing and within 48 hours of application approval

Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays all remaining utilities.

1 parking space included

On-Site coin laundry

Owner will consider pet with approved application and additional deposit of $300/cat and $500/dog.