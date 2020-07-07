All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE

1800 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1800 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
CHEERY 1 BEDROOM FRONT UNIT | EAT-IN KITCHEN | NEWLY UPDATED | OPERABLE SKYLIGHT! | AMAZING LOCATION!
First of all, first of all, ?it?s on butterfly street. In a neighborhood named ?the happy?.
This colorful and cheerful 1 bedroom is bursting with good juju.
Big, bright, and airy with oodles of windows, crisp fresh walls, and glimmering hardwoods, good vibes and sunshine are always around you. An operable skylight in the living room lets the L.A. sun take shelter in your Eastside home. You can?t help but breath fresh and easy here! This front unit of 5, feels like its own standalone home!
I hope you like breakfast because that eat-in kitchen and bar top are begging to smell like pancakes and jam?or roast chicken and wine?whatever you cook when people come over, cause that\'s what you do now when you have the proper kitchen to cook in. You entertain. Not to show off or anything, just because that?s the kind of generous jovial entertainer that you are.
You?re always in a good mood! You wonder what you did to deserve such good fortune as you enjoy a cup of herbal tea on the cute patio of your unit, overlooking the awesome drought-resistant of your building\'s front yard.
Are you humming? You do that now ? you live on butterfly street, in Los Feliz! Surrounded by not only butterflies and hummingbirds, but amazing architecture ? blocks from two Frank Lloyd Wright houses. This is a for real neighborhood with local art galleries, theaters, vintage shopping, book stores, movie theaters, al fresco dining, artisanal coffee and, most importantly, tacos and ice cream.
You have Los Feliz Village on one side and Franklin Village on the other - Silverlake, Hollywood, Beachwood Canyon and Virgil Village too!
You don?t even need to get in your car to hike up to the observatory ? but you know that cause you can see it from your street.
Tickets to The Greek? You don?t have to worry about parking or a Lyft this year ? that?s how close you are.
2 Metro Red Line stops and the 101 sooo close with easy access to the 2 and 5 freeways too. Seriously, minutes away from so much ? get to the valley, Glendale, Pasadena or DTLA in minutes.
An awesome unit in a quaint building of 5, in what some deem the quaintest, cutest, most exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles!

One year lease min
One full month\'s rent plus one month\'s rent deposit
All funds due upon lease signing and within 48 hours of application approval
Owner pays water and trash. Tenant pays all remaining utilities.
1 parking space included
On-Site coin laundry
Owner will consider pet with approved application and additional deposit of $300/cat and $500/dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have any available units?
1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have?
Some of 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE offers parking.
Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have a pool?
No, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 N. MARIPOSA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

