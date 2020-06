Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful house south of Ventura Blvd in Encino California, beautiful BackYard, with Pool, Spa, water falls, and Palm trees, In the side Yard there is a pound with water falls and nice Plants. The double door entry bring you to a huge, high 22 feet ceiling, Large Kitchen with beautiful Cabinets, and more.......