17918 Raymer Street

Short term lease!!! Unfurnished home Located in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Sitting on a large lot, it offers a large driveway, and spacious backyard. The home features hardwood flooring, a large formal living room, dining room, chef’s kitchen, family room, powder room, laundry room, and bonus room. The backyard features a gated pool and spa area and covered patio. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. With upgrades, and location with close proximity to CSUN, Northridge Middle School, Northridge Hospital and shopping centers, this home would be perfect for anyone! Call Steve for information on short term lease.