All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17918 Raymer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17918 Raymer Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

17918 Raymer Street

17918 Raymer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17918 Raymer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Short term lease!!! Unfurnished home Located in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Sitting on a large lot, it offers a large driveway, and spacious backyard. The home features hardwood flooring, a large formal living room, dining room, chef’s kitchen, family room, powder room, laundry room, and bonus room. The backyard features a gated pool and spa area and covered patio. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. With upgrades, and location with close proximity to CSUN, Northridge Middle School, Northridge Hospital and shopping centers, this home would be perfect for anyone! Call Steve for information on short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17918 Raymer Street have any available units?
17918 Raymer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17918 Raymer Street have?
Some of 17918 Raymer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17918 Raymer Street currently offering any rent specials?
17918 Raymer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17918 Raymer Street pet-friendly?
No, 17918 Raymer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17918 Raymer Street offer parking?
No, 17918 Raymer Street does not offer parking.
Does 17918 Raymer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17918 Raymer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17918 Raymer Street have a pool?
Yes, 17918 Raymer Street has a pool.
Does 17918 Raymer Street have accessible units?
No, 17918 Raymer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17918 Raymer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17918 Raymer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College