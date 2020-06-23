All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive

17819 Castellammare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17819 Castellammare Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Available starting mid-March 2020. This beautifully designed and furnished rental features outstanding ocean views and close proximity to the sand. Newly constructed and ideally located close to PCH in the Castellammare neighborhood, the home is only minutes from the center of Santa Monica, Malibu or Pacific Palisades. Consisting of several levels (and an elevator!), there are views from almost every room and the opportunity for privacy in different bedrooms suites. The master suite is grand and luxurious with a beautiful master bathroom. The family room is open to a cook's kitchen capturing the city lights at night. Four additional bedrooms and multiple balconies and decks complete this special offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have any available units?
17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have?
Some of 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive offers parking.
Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have a pool?
No, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have accessible units?
No, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College