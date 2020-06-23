17819 CASTELLAMMARE Drive

Amenities

Available starting mid-March 2020. This beautifully designed and furnished rental features outstanding ocean views and close proximity to the sand. Newly constructed and ideally located close to PCH in the Castellammare neighborhood, the home is only minutes from the center of Santa Monica, Malibu or Pacific Palisades. Consisting of several levels (and an elevator!), there are views from almost every room and the opportunity for privacy in different bedrooms suites. The master suite is grand and luxurious with a beautiful master bathroom. The family room is open to a cook's kitchen capturing the city lights at night. Four additional bedrooms and multiple balconies and decks complete this special offering.