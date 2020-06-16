17720 Porto Marina Way

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach. This one of a kind, fully furnished Paul Williams home, boasts three large bedrooms, two and a half baths, living room with dramatic vaulted ceilings with huge picture windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy cooking and eating meals in the updated kitchen with high end appliances and large dining space with spectacular views of the water. There is an outdoor jacuzzi on the patio where you can relax and take in the breathtaking views that only this property can provide. Here is your opportunity to live the dream!