Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

17720 Porto Marina Way

17720 Porto Marina Way · (818) 669-8364
Location

17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach. This one of a kind, fully furnished Paul Williams home, boasts three large bedrooms, two and a half baths, living room with dramatic vaulted ceilings with huge picture windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy cooking and eating meals in the updated kitchen with high end appliances and large dining space with spectacular views of the water. There is an outdoor jacuzzi on the patio where you can relax and take in the breathtaking views that only this property can provide. Here is your opportunity to live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have any available units?
17720 Porto Marina Way has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17720 Porto Marina Way currently offering any rent specials?
17720 Porto Marina Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17720 Porto Marina Way pet-friendly?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way offer parking?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not offer parking.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have a pool?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not have a pool.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have accessible units?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17720 Porto Marina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17720 Porto Marina Way does not have units with air conditioning.
