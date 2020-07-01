17644 Rayen Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Desirable Sherwood Forest neighborhood, single level home just completed expansion and remodel with no detail or expense overlooked of approx 4000 sq ft, 17,275 sq ft lot. Entering the double wrought iron gates of this mini estate you are greeted by the customized architecture with a Mediterranean flair. Stately custom double doors open to 12 ft ceiling, travertine flooring connects the common living spaces of the voluminous family room with 12 ft high ceilings and throughout, slate clad FP, Anderson windows. Formal DR with direct access from the kitchen.Large chef's kitchen fitted with custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances,center island with prep sink and counter seating, granite counter tops,walk-in pantry, spacious breakfast & eating area, opens to the terrace. Bedrooms are en-suite with closet builtins. Master suite with slate clad FP, walk in closet with built in and solar tube. Spa like master bathroom offers dual vanity, jetted tub, large walk in shower with dual shower heads. Tranquil grounds offer a sparkling pool & spa,gazebo, lush landscaping. So much more, not to be missed!